Islanders

Islanders earn their first back-to-back ticket to big dance

Texas A&M-CC lost its star guard Terrion Murdix to a knee injury early, but rallied to win a second consecutive Southland Championship.
Credit: Courtesy: Texas A&M-CC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The top-seeded Islanders men's basketball team won the Southland Championship for the second consecutive season, 75-71, over No. 2 Northwestern State at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles, La.

Texas A&M-CC lost its star guard Terrion Murdix to a knee injury in the first few minutes of the game and trailed by 16 before rallying to tie it at the half 31-31.

Jalen Jackson had 17 points and Owen Dease had 16.

This will be the third-ever appearance in the March Madness tournament for the men's program, and first time going in back-to-back years.

