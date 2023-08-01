A tale of two stories: TAMUK women's basketball fell short to Oklahoma Christian while the men's team kept the Eagles from flying

The Men's team add another dub to their now six game win streak. TAMUK WBB now on a two-game lose streak after falling short, 60-67.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — TAMUK WBB:

The Javelinas headed into this game with a 7-6 overall record. Earlier in the week, the Hogs fell short to the University of Arkansas Fort Smith in a 65-67 final and were looking to bounce back at home.

-In the fourth quarter, Hogs trail by one, the handoff to Brianna Pena from the top of the key, finds the opening and drives to the block. With two on, she went for the jumper. Javelinas lead, 49-48.

-Then later to tie it up. From the top of the key to #10 Mia Rivers with the pass to # 20 Georgia Ohiaeri who gets the and one. With a pair of 57s, 4:30 to go.

-With the clock winding down, the Javelinas lean on their ball movement to open up the defense. Mia Rivers drives right and finds #1 Shelby Ray at the block, buckets.

The Javelinas would fall short in the back-and-forth game against the Eagles in a 60-67 final. Their next two games will be at home on Thursday and Saturday.

TAMUK MBB:

The Hoggies went into this game with an overall winning record of 10-5.

-Off the top, Jake Majors finds the big man Will Chayer down low. Chayer goes to work and finishes with a hook-shot. Majors and Chayers are products of Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High School.

-Then later, the duo getting back at it. Chayer to Majors, then the screen, and kick back to the three. Mr. Will Chayer gets buckets.

-The Hoggies keeping the Eagles from flying. #11 Kavon Booker sends them to class and dunks on them.

The Men's team took care of business with an 81-72 final. Their next two games are at home on Thursday and Saturday.

