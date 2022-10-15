College Football: TAMUK sends the UTPB Falcons home and keeps the steak alive

The Hogs were down 3-7 at the half but rallied. The program is now 7-0.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Javelinas are the life of the Coastal Bend when it comes to college football. The team is on a hot win-streak.

-The Hogs hosted UT-Permian Basin.

-The falcons headed into this game at 3-3 over-all and 2-2 in conference, while the Javelinas were 6-0 heading into this game.

-Off the top, the Hogs not letting the Falcons breath on offense. #11 Isaiah Jacobs with the deny, no first down for UTPB.

-Later, the Hogs would be forced to kick on 4th, and then this, Falcons touch the ball, fair game, Javelinas #83 Craig Clemons recover near the 40.

-That drive would result in a field goal for the Hoggies. Kicker, Gilbert Garza with the good kick. 3-0, TAMUK.

-Now the Falcons looking to get theirs in too. #13 Gunnar Abseck with the catch at the endzone there. TD UTPB, 3-7, Falcon's lead.

-Then QB Jacob Cavazos under pressure, scrambles--then he finds #8 JT Mackey for the 1st down.

-Cavazos again. This time finds #13 Jason Gaines who takes the Falcons for a dance. Another Javelina first down.

-That drive would stall, and the half would end at 3-7, Falcons on top.

-The Hogs would come up big in the second half and pull off a 13-10 win over UTPB.

All American, and former coach for the Javelinas, Jaime Martinez was on the 2009 coaching staff. He is a familiar face of Javelina Nation and is currently a consultant for the team. He said there is something special about this 2022 team. Similar to the 2009 team.

"If you have a great culture, I think your football team as a whole can make it through tough times, times games, the struggles through practices and stuff like that. I don't think this is a one hit wonder," said Martinez.

The squad is up against Angelo State on the 22nd.

