Texas A&M-Kingsville men's basketball enjoyed its best success under Estelle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Johnny Estelle is leaving after nine years as the men's basketball head coach at Texas A&M-Kingsville to join the staff at North Texas as an assistant under new coach Ross Hodge.

The Javelinas enjoyed a lot of success during Estelle's tenure with TAMU-K qualifying for the D-II Tournament four times in that span. His final record with the Hogs is 137-112.

The Javelinas job is now open and an announcement could come soon.