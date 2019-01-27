KINGSVILLE, Texas — Three players scored in double figures and the Texas A&M-Kingsville men's basketball team held the Cameron Aggies to 25.9 percent shooting as the Javelinas (10-7, 6-3) obliterated their guests, 70-44, on Saturday night in Lone Star Conference action at the Steinke Physical Education Center in Kingsville, Texas.

The Javelinas have now claimed six straight victories, their longest streak since they began the 2017-18 campaign with eight consecutive wins.

"I was happy with our effort," said coach Johnny Estelle. "Our defense carried us. I like that because defense brings you together. Everybody contributed and I'm very grateful for the fans who came out tonight as well. What an unbelievable environment on a Saturday evening. This could be the start of something special, but we just have to take it one game at a time."

Cameron's shooting percentage was the lowest mark the Javelinas have held an opponent to since Feb. 4th, 2015, when the Blue and Gold limited Eastern New Mexico to 25.5 percent from the floor. The Hogs also totaled six blocks, including three by senior Robert Stevenson (Houston, Texas). They outrebounded their visitors as well, 41-35.

Estelle saw his team shoot 42.3 percent from the floor and make nine of 21 attempts from three-point range for a 42.9 percent clip, their best of the season from deep.

Junior Daniel Severo (Osasco, Brazil) led the Javelinas both on the scoresheet and on the glass, scoring 11 points, which tied for a team-high, and collecting a game-high eight rebounds. Freshman Darius Mickens (Willis, Texas) also tallied 11 points and led the Hogs with three assists and three steals. Junior Rashon Thomas (Houston, Texas) logged 10 points. Severo and Thomas combined to go a perfect 11-for-11 on free throws.

The Javelinas grabbed the momentum almost immediately and never let their opponents come up for air. Junior Chauncey Thomas (Plano, Texas) drained a three on the game's first shot attempt and after a Jalen Nichols jumper, freshman Will Chayer (Corpus Christi, Texas) and Rashon Thomas both converted three-point plays, putting TAMUK up by seven.

Following a Cameron free throw and an exchange of buckets, the Javs scored eight straight, with Rashon Thomas accounting for the last four points. That run made the score 19-5 and the Hogs would never lead by less than 10 after that.

The Javelinas had their advantage cut to 11 at the 6:21 mark after a basket from Chris Royal, but they went on to score 13 of the final 18 points of the half. Severo sparked the rally with a three and a pair of foul shots. Rashon Thomas followed with a trey of his own and Jamell Bradley later stretched TAMUK's lead to 20 when he also connected from long range. Mickens supplied the final points of the period, sending the teams to halftime with the score Javelinas 35, Aggies 16.

A Kendall Scott jumper opened the second half scoring, but Chayer had an answer in the form of a trey, bumping the difference to 20. A quick 9-3 burst allowed Cameron to creep within 14 before senior Alex Mills (Laurens, S.C.) killed their momentum, draining his first triple of the afternoon, making the score 46-29. Mills later added another three in what turned out to be a 13-0 run for the home team, with the lead growing as large as 27. The senior would later add another three and would finish with nine points. Junior Marcus Williams (Corpus Christi, Texas) scored five of the team's final seven points as they cruised to the finish line.

The Hogs are half way through a stretch of four consecutive home games and that homestand continues on Thursday when they'll host A&M-Commerce at 7:30 p.m. Thursday's contest will also serve as Pack the House Night as Javelina Nation will attempt to fill the SPEC to support the Javelinas as they battle the Lions.