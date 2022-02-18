Javelinas baseball drops series-opener to UT-Tyler

Texas A&M-Kingsville couldn't overcome a big fifth inning by the Patriots Friday down at Nolan Ryan Field.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M-Kingsville baseball team was defeated on Friday at Nolan Ryan Field, losing 7-2, to the UT Tyler Patriots in Lone Star Conference action in Kingsville, Texas.

"Well, it was disappointing because I didn't think we played our best baseball today," said coach Jason Gonzales. "I think we had to many free passes, and we didn't play good defense, and against a good team you can't give them nine free bases, you got to catch it and throw it and then we only scored in two innings. We've got to regroup and comeback and try find a way to get after them tomorrow."

Made the trip down to Texas A&M-Kingsville to check out the Javelinas’ baseball team taking on UT-Tyler. I’m digging the Hogs jerseys. Sports Blitz - KIII 3 News #3SportsBlitz KIII 3 News Javelina Sports Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Friday, February 18, 2022

The Patriots (6-3, 6-3 LSC) bested the Javelinas (6-4, 5-4 LSC), scoring seven runs on six hits, while TAMUK managed only a pair of runs, scattering seven hits across nine innings, with three errors.

UTT wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, plating a run in the first following a Javelina miscue. The Hogs answered in the bottom of the frame, with sophomore Jake Chapman (Boerne, Texas) slicing a single through the right side, scoring senior Kyler Bumstead (Kountze, Texas).

Chapman earned his second RBI of the day in the bottom of the third, with a single up the middle allowing senior Giancarlo Servin (Edinburg, Texas) to score after swiping second, resulting in a 2-1 score line favoring the Pack.

Senior Kolby Lunsford (Helotes, Texas) kept UTT at bay over the next three innings before a four-run fifth, chased him out of the ballgame, as the reigning all-conference selection finished with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work, allowing four hits and walking four.

The bullpen kept TAMUK in the game down the stretch as junior Luis Martinez (Grulla, Texas), sophomore Hunter Kloesel (Shiner, Texas), and redshirt freshman Mason Longoria (Victoria, Texas) kept runners off the base paths.

The Patriots tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the top of the ninth, providing a 7-2 deficit that the Javs couldn't overcome.