KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville controlled both sides of the ball all night Saturday in a 72-0 whipping of Division-III Sul Ross State.
The Javelinas outgained the Lobos 600-97 in total yards, giving the Hogs their first victory of the season after falling to Saginaw Valley State last weekend.
Click above for highlights of the win.
KIII
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Two found dead in home in Corpus Christi's southside, one suspect in custody
- Corpus Christi police identify officer who shot pipe-wielding man
- Man shot by CCPD officer to be charged with felony aggravated assault of a peace officer
- Greenpeace protesters suspended from bridge arrested after firefighters rappel down, lower them into boats