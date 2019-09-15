KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville controlled both sides of the ball all night Saturday in a 72-0 whipping of Division-III Sul Ross State.

The Javelinas outgained the Lobos 600-97 in total yards, giving the Hogs their first victory of the season after falling to Saginaw Valley State last weekend.

Click above for highlights of the win.

09-14-19 01 Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas Aaron Dilworth beats Sul Ross
