KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville dropped to 1-2 on the season with a 44-7 loss to Angelo State in it's Lone Star Conference opener.
The Javelinas will look to rebound next week with another in-conference matchup against Eastern New Mexico.
