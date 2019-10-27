KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville lost it's 6th consecutive game Saturday night to No. 4 Tarleton State 45-33.
With the loss the Javelinas fall to 1-7 on the season and are still in search of their first win against a DII team.
