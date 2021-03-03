Javelinas hold off Angelo St. to advance to Lone Star Tournament semis

Texas A&M-Kingsville advances to the second round which will be Friday in Canyon, Texas.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville got a big test Tuesday from the Angelo State Rams, but ultimately came up with a win 73-65 in the men's Lone Star Conference Tournament Quarterfinal.

The Javelinas got a game-high 32 points from former West Oso Bear Creighton Avery in the win.

Fourth-seeded Texas A&M-Kingsville will now face eighth-seeded St. Edward's in the LSC Semifinal Friday at 6:45 PM in Canyon, Texas at West Texas A&M.