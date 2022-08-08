Javelinas kick off fall practice

Texas A&M-Kingsville is coming off its best season in five years, but the Javelinas want more heading into 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-kingsville is hoping to prove some doubters wrong in 2022 and continue its upswing under Head Coach Mike Salinas.

The Javelinas are working in some new skill guys especially on offense to go along with some new transfers including quarterback and former Lone Star Conference Preseason Player of the Year Miklo Smalls, who comes over from Texas A&M-Commerce.

Smalls is expected to compete for A&M-Kingsville's starting job as the Hogs are hoping to build off a 5-5 season, their best record in five years, but one they felt could have been even better.

Sights and sounds, COLLEGE EDITION! Check out day one of Texas A&M-Kingsville's practice and hear more from the Hogs tonight at 10 PM. #3SportsBlitz Sports Blitz - KIII 3 News KIII 3 News Ashley Gonzalez Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Monday, August 8, 2022