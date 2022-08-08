Javelinas kick off fall practice

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-kingsville is hoping to prove some doubters wrong in 2022 and continue its upswing under Head Coach Mike Salinas.
The Javelinas are working in some new skill guys especially on offense to go along with some new transfers including quarterback and former Lone Star Conference Preseason Player of the Year Miklo Smalls, who comes over from Texas A&M-Commerce.
Smalls is expected to compete for A&M-Kingsville's starting job as the Hogs are hoping to build off a 5-5 season, their best record in five years, but one they felt could have been even better.
The Javelinas open the season at home on Saturday, September 3rd against North American University out of Houston.