Javelinas logging the miles for season kickoff Saturday

Texas A&M-Kingsville opens the 2021 football season with a cross-country trip to Michigan to face Saginaw Valley State on Saturday.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville got a taste of the Mike Salinas era back in the Spring and now the Javelinas will get the full version starting this weekend with a road game 1,600 miles away from South Texas.

The Javelinas will open with Division-II Saginaw Valley State Saturday night at 6 PM in University Center, Michigan in a return game after the two programs played in Kingsville back in 2019 (a 35-14 Cardinals win).

Had a chance to swing down south by @JavelinaFB practice before the season opener up in Michigan against Saginaw Valley State this Saturday.



TAMU-K was able to get in two Spring games as part of the COVID-delayed 2020 schedule, a pair of losses to Midwestern State and UT-Permian Basin. Saginaw Valley State wasn't able to play any formal games and only had a scrimmage, making this their first official action since November 2019.