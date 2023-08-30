Javelinas look to build off hot start last season

Texas A&M-Kingsville is looking to continue its upward trend under Coach Mike Salinas.

Example video title will go here for this video

KINGSVILLE, Texas — It was a tale of two seasons for Texas A&M-Kingsville last year as the Javelinas went from a soaring start to a flailing finish.

The Hogs began the season at 7-0 and looking like major conference contenders. They finished the year with five straight losses after that including a bowl game loss up in Corsicana.

Head Coach Mike Salinas's team did improve by two wins from 2021 and the Javelinas say if they can continue that upward trend, they could find themselves in the mix for a Lone Star Conference title by year's end.