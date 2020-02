KINGSVILLE, Texas — It's been radically different seasons for the Texas A&M-Kingsville men and women, a trend that continued Thursday night.

The men knocked off St. Mary's 69-53 to improve to 13-3 in Lone Star Conference play. It was the fourth straight win for Johnny Estelle's team.

The women's struggles continued in a 55-48 loss to the Rattlers. Anastacia Wickens lead the way with 23 points as the Javelinas dropped to 3-13 in conference play.

