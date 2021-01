Texas A&M-Kingsville checks in at #22 in the coaches' poll and could be on the rise after another conference win.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M-Kingsville men's basketball team continued its hot run through the Lone Star Conference as the 22nd-ranked Javelinas hammered visiting Cameron 78-46 Friday at the SPEC.

The Javelinas lead for nearly all of the game as A&M-Kingsville got out to a double digit lead early. A&M-Kingsville was lead by former West Oso Bear Creighton Avery who had 13 points.