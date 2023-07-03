x
Javelinas

Javelinas men headed to second straight D-II tournament

Texas A&M-Kingsville has now made the dance consecutively for the first time in program history and three times in the last four years.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M-Kingsville men's basketball team has already made program history and now they're looking to keep their tournament run going.

The Javelinas have reached the D-II Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time ever and now three times in the last four seasons.

TAMU-K will be the eight-seed in the South Central Regional as they take on the surprising host, top-seeded West Texas A&M. That game will be Saturday at a time to be announced at the Buffalos' home court in Canyon, TX.

