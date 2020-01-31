WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville men and women basketball each picked up wins on the road at Midwestern State.

The men improved to 15-5 on the season and 11-3 in Lone Star Conference play topping Midwestern State 77-66. Chauncey Thomas led the way for the Javelinas with 19 points while going a perfect 9-9 at the free throw line. Tre Flowers chipped in 16 points as well.

The women improved to 4-12 on the season and 3-11 in conference play with the win 54-50. George West's Bridget Upton led the Javelinas in points with 14.

