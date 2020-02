KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville baseball opened the season with a 3-1 win over Oklahoma Christian powered by a big 5th inning.

Matthew Sesler came in relief in the 5th inning and got the Javelinas out of a jam. The bats later rewarded him in the inning with Austin De Leon delivering a go ahead RBI triple.

The Hogs will be back at it again on Saturday with first pitch set for 2 PM against Oklahoma Christian at Nolan Ryan Field.