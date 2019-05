DENVER — Texas A&M-Kingsville is making its first ever appearance in the Division-II Softball Championship, beginning its tournament run Thursday afternoon against Grand Valley State up in Denver.



Here's an inning-by-inning update of the scoring:

D-II SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT:

#5 Grand Valley St. 1

#4 Texas A&M-Kingsville 2 (FINAL)

B6th (Texas A&M-Kingsville):

Victoria Schoonard-Saborio 2-run HR (Grand Valley St. 1, Texas A&M-Kingsville 2)