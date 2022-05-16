Javelinas ready for #1 vs. #2 matchup with trip to World Series on the line

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Second-ranked Texas A&M-Kingsville pulled off a remarkable comeback in the Commerce regional last week and now has an even bigger test in #1 UT-Tyler in the super regional.

The Javelinas and Patriots split two games during the regular season, both played in Tyler. TAMU-K is looking to get back to its second World Series in four years, but first must win two games on the road this week.