Javelinas ready for #1 vs. #2 matchup with trip to World Series on the line

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Second-ranked Texas A&M-Kingsville pulled off a remarkable comeback in the Commerce regional last week and now has an even bigger test in #1 UT-Tyler in the super regional.
The Javelinas and Patriots split two games during the regular season, both played in Tyler. TAMU-K is looking to get back to its second World Series in four years, but first must win two games on the road this week.
NCAA D-II SUPER REGIONAL:
#2 Texas A&M-Kingsville @ #1 UT-Tyler:
*Best 2-of-3 Series:
*Game 1: Thurs. 4 PM
*Game 2: Fri. 3 PM
*Game 3: Fri. 7 PM (if nec.)