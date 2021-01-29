Javelinas riding high over halfway through season

Creighton Avery is leading Texas A&M-Kingsville in scoring in his first season in the starting lineup.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Kingsville men's basketball team has got a local star helping lead them to new highs this season.

Creighton Avery, a former West Oso Bear, is leading the Javelinas in scoring during his junior year. It's the first season Avery has been starting after backing up Chauncey Thomas last year.

The Javelinas have used that spark from Avery to get out to a 9-1 record and a #22 ranking in the national Division II coaches' poll. Texas A&M-Kingsville had a pair of games at #5 West Texas A&M postponed due to COVID-19 in the Buffalos' program. Now the Javelinas turn to back-to-back matchups against Cameron University in Kingsville Friday and Saturday.