Javelinas softball blows out MSU as Martinez gets first career win

Freshman and Bishop grad Andrea Martinez got a win in his first career start Wednesday.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville's softball team completed its sweep of Midwestern State on Wednesday afternoon with an offensive explosion of 13 runs, while shutting MSU out to earn the 13-0 victory in five innings.

"The team played great today," said coach Orlando Salinas. "We had a solid approach at the plate and followed through, and Andrea was sensational we have been developing her all season

The win marked the sixth straight win for the Javelinas (20-18, 17-13 LSC) and the second consecutive sweep of a Lone Star Conference opponent as freshman pitcher Andrea Martinez (1-0) collected the first win of her collegiate career going all five innings allowing only two hits, with no runs, a walk, and one strikeout.

The Mustangs (8-34, 7-26 LSC) were only able to reach second base once in the entire game as Martinez dominated from start to finish backed up by flawless fielding by TAMUK, and plenty of offense.

The offense started early for the Javs with six runs coming across in the first with three coming via bases-loaded walks, one via an Anissa Lechner infield single, and then two more via an error by the MSU third baseman.

TAMUK loaded the bases again in the second Jackie Garza singled up the middle to score pinch runner Sarah Montes from third before Brylee Bilger doubled down the left field line scoring two more putting the Javs up 9-0.

Senior Matisen Onofrei, delivered the game's final runs in the third, with her fourth home run of the season a grand slam extending the lead to 13.

The Javs then finished the shutout in five innings securing the win for Martinez.

TAMUK will now hit the road for a weekend series against Texas Woman's beginning on Saturday.