Javelinas softball drops two to Oklahoma Christian

Texas A&M-Kingsville will hope to avoid the three-game sweep Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville's softball team fell in both ends of Friday's twin bill against Lone Star Conference foe Oklahoma Christian.

The Javelinas (22-21, 19-16 LSC) failed to find much offensive production as the Eagles (29-14, 24-13 LSC) took game one, 3-1, and game two, 8-2.

Game One

OC jumped out to an early, 1-0 lead in the first inning, opening the game with a leadoff double later scoring on a sacrifice fly to center field.

The Eagles doubled their lead in the third, as with runners on the corners, OC's runner on first stole second with the runner from third breaking for the plate and scoring on the throw down.

TAMUK pulled within one in the sixth as senior Matisen Onofrei provided an RBI sacrifice fly that saw junior Kayla Gonzales come across to score.

OC tacked on an insurance run in the seventh with an RBI single on a slow roller in no man's land between the pitcher and first base.

The Blue and Gold were unable to find an answer going down in order in the bottom half of the seventh with a final score of 3-1.

Game Two

Just like in game one OC scored one on a sacrifice fly, but the Javelinas answered as Aaliyah Ortiz by providing an RBI sacrifice fly to center scoring Cervantes.

The Eagles took the lead back in the third with an RBI single and then a sacrifice fly to take a 3-1.

OC extended its lead with an RBI triple in the fifth before breaking the game open in the sixth posting four runs for an 8-1 advantage.

The Javelinas got one run back with a two-out bases-loaded RBI single from Ortiz, but ended up falling short, 8-2.

The Blue and Gold take to the field again tomorrow for the series finale and senior day with first pitch slated for 12 p.m.