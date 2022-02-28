Javelinas softball opens home schedule with doubleheader sweep of A&M International

TAMU-K needed a rally after falling behind early to the Dustdevils in Game 1.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Starting pitchers Beth Montes (San Antonio, Texas) and Saidi Castillo (Kingsville, Texas) combined to allow one earned run on six hits to lead the Texas A&M-Kingsville softball team to a doubleheader sweep of the Texas A&M International Dustdevils by scores of 5-2 and 4-0 on Monday evening at Vernie and Blanche Hubert Field in Kingsville, Texas.

These victories give the Javelinas a 15-game win streak and put them at 15-1 for the season. The Dustdevils are 6-12.

GAME ONE

The game's first two runs were scored by the visitors in the second inning, when, with a runner on, Victoria Gonzalez walloped a two-run homer to left-center.

In the third, the Javelina lineup answered. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out and sophomore Kayla Gonzales (San Antonio, Texas) got the Javs on the board with an RBI single. The next batter was junior Matisen Onofrei (Mesa, Ariz.), and she jumped on the first pitch, blasting it over the left field wall for a grand slam and a 5-2 lead.

After Gonzalez's long ball in the second, Montes allowed only one hit for the rest of the afternoon and didn't allow the Dustdevils to put a single runner into scoring position. She finished the day by retiring the side in order in seventh to improve to 5-0. In five starts in 2022, Montes has not allowed more than four hits in any of them.

GAME TWO

Castillo started her outing by getting into a jam, as TAMIU's first two batters reached on a walk and a hit, but neither runner would go any further. TAMUK's starter proceeded to strike out the next three hitters, squashing what would be the Dustdevils' best scoring opportunity.

The Javelinas put together their own scoring chance in the second, thanks to back-to-back hits and a sacrifice. Junior Jackie De Los Santos (Kingsville, Texas) then put down a squeeze bunt that tallied the game's first run. A wild pitch later in the frame sent sophomore Natalie Rodriguez (Edinburg, Texas) across to make the score 2-0.

In the fifth, the Javs loaded the bases again and sophomore Aaliyah Ortiz (San Antonio, Texas) drew a walk to force in TAMUK's third run. Rodriguez made the score 4-0 with a sacrifice fly.

The Dustdevils put runners in scoring position four times in game two, but Castillo squelched each uprising to keep record her fourth shutout of the season. The junior from Kingsville allowed only four hits in seven innings and also piled up seven strikeouts.