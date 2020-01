KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville men's basketball has hit a road bump of late, losing two of the past three to top 10 ranked teams. But, the Hogs got back on track Saturday topping Eastern New Mexico 64-50 improving to 14-5 on the season and 10-3 in the Lone Star Conference.

The Women's team dropped to 3-12 on the year and 2-11 in conference play with a 60-45 loss.