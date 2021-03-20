Javelinas to play first home football game in 497 days Saturday

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville is used to spring football at Javelina Stadium, but never against another opponent. The Javelinas will get that Saturday when UT-Permian Basin comes to town.
Saturday's game against the Falcons will be the first home game for the Javelinas since November 9, 2019. It'll also be the home debut for Head Coach Mike Salinas who was hired in December of that year. Salinas was a player for Texas A&M-Kingsville back in the late 90's and then an assistant coach for the Javelinas in the early 2000's.
The teams are playing a limited spring schedule due to COVID-19. Saturday's game will be the second and final game for TAMU-K until the fall. The Javelinas fell to Midwestern State on the road in the opener.