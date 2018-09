KINGSVILLE, TX (Kiii Sports) — Texas A&M-Kingsville gave the hometown crowd plenty to cheer about in it's home opener Saturday night with a 52-10 win over Texas Wesleyan.

Highlights:

How about tonight's home opener for @JavelinaFB!? Hogs put a big 5-2 on the scoreboard en route to a 52-10 win over Texas Wesleyan.



HIGHLIGHTS ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vpocvJHuo2 — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) September 9, 2018

