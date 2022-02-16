Perales's three home runs power Javelinas over A&M International

The freshman from Hidalgo put A&M-Kingsville up for good in the second inning with the first of three homers. Highlights courtesy KGNS-TV.

Freshman Kyle Perales (Hidalgo, Texas) hit three home runs, including a grand slam, to help the Texas A&M-Kingsville baseball team defeat the Texas A&M International Dustdevils 24-10, in a nonconference matchup on Wednesday, at Jorge Haynes Field in Laredo, Texas.

The Javelinas (6-3, 5-3 LSC) scored 24 runs on 21 hits, finishing one run shy of the program record in their win over the Dustdevils (4-5, 4-4 LSC). Freshman Robbie Spencer (Portland, Texas) grabbed the win as TAMUK went pitcher by committee. The starter threw two innings, allowing one run, while striking out a pair of Dustdevil hitters.

In addition to Perales' success with the long ball, senior Giancarlo Servin (Edinburg, Texas) and redshirt senior Hayden Fails (Sweeny, Texas) both hit home runs, with Perales leading the game in RBIs with eight, while Servin managed four and Fails three.

TAMIU got on the board quickly, snagging a run in the first, before a seven-run top of the second gave the Javs a 7-1 edge. Perales launched an opposite-field long ball for his first collegiate home run, following a hit batter. After hitting a double later in the frame, freshman Brandon Ramirez (San Diego, Texas) crossed the plate on an RBI single by junior Colton Allen (Katy, Texas) in his first Blue and Gold appearance. The Pack still wasn't satisfied as a two-run bomb by Fails capped off a stellar frame that gave the Javelina a six-run lead.

TAMIU slowly whittled away the deficit, picking up three runs in the fourth and another in the fifth, creating a 7-5 score line favoring TAMUK.

The Javelinas plated four in the seventh, starting with a Servin two run home run. Freshman Matthew Castro (Corpus Christi, Texas) then sacrificed himself, allowing Fails to score moments after the Sweeny, Texas native smashed a triple into the gap increasing the Blue and Gold lead to six with two innings remaining in the contest.

The Hogs added two more in the eighth, with redshirt-freshman Jaden Cavazos (Weslaco, Texas) and freshman Hondo Bierdstadt (Freer, Texas) each finding their way home on separate wild pitches. The Dustdevils snatched one back in the bottom half of the frame giving the Javelinas a 13-6 lead heading into the ninth.

Castro led off the final frame doubling down the left field line, before Perales rocketed one over the left field wall for his second home run of the day and his Blue and Gold career. The inning continued with back-to-back doubles by senior Kyler Bumstead (Kountze County, Texas) and sophomore Shelby Becker (Giddings, Texas), bringing TAMUK's total to 18, before singles by Servin and Fails earned the Javelinas 19th and 20th runs.

Still in the ninth, with the bases loaded, Perales jacked one over the outfield wall for his third home run of the day, extending the Javelinas lead to 18 heading into the bottom of the ninth.

TAMIU wouldn't go down quietly, as the Dustdevils began their half of the inning with back-to-back home runs, before plating a couple more, resulting in a 24-10 final score.

The Pack now turns their attention to a four-game Lone Star Conference series against UT Tyler, with first pitch set for 2 p.m. Friday, at Nolan Ryan Field in Kingsville, Texas.