Salinas says he wants to see the Javelinas get tougher before the fall

TAMU-K went 5-5 in Salinas's first full year, their highest win total since 2016.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas might be over five months away from the start of football season, but first they're on the practice field for the next few weeks for spring ball.

The Hogs went 5-5 under Coach Mike Salinas in his first full season, their highest win total since 2016. Despite that, Coach Salinas says he'd like to see his team get tougher before the fall in order to compete better against the top teams in the Lone Star Conference.