The Javelinas got a pair of run rule wins Friday at home.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The nationally-ranked Javelinas' softball team had no problem with Eastern New Mexico, taking both games of the two-game series against the Greyhounds Friday at Hubert Field in Kingsville.

TAMU-K (16-3, 9-1) scored a total of 23 runs in the double-header, topping ENMU (0-10, 0-10) 8-0 in the first game and 15-1 in the second game, both five inning run rules.