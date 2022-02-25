TAMU-K women drop second straight with loss to West Texas A&M

The Javelinas fell big 86-60 and will look to get back on track in the last game before the conference tournament Saturday at Cameron.

CANYON, Texas — The Texas A&M-Kingsville women's basketball program dropped a contest to the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs on Thursday, losing 86-60 in Lone Star Conference action at the First United Bank Center in Canyon, Texas.

The Javelinas (17-9, 10-5 LSC) fell to the Lady Buffs (19-10, 12-3 LSC) on the road as WT snatched an early lead and maintained it throughout the contest.

Sophomore Kryslyn Jones (Edmond, Oklahoma) led the Javelinas in scoring for the fourth-straight game, as she dropped 19, going 8-14 from the floor. Additionally, senior Anastacia Mickens (Beaumont, Texas) and freshman Mia Rivers (College Station, Texas) each scored nine, with the latter snagging seven rebounds and seven assists in the process.

West Texas A&M started the game off with a 7-0 run, before buckets from Jones, freshman Veyda Lake (Houston, Texas), and Rivers brought the Javs within three. The teams traded buckets until a 14-11 score line reflected a WT lead. The Lady Buffs finished the frame on a 12-2 run, allowing them to take a 26-13 edge into the second quarter.

The teams traded buckets for the beginning of the second, resulting in a score of 34-22 with 5:57 remaining in the half. From there, the Lady Buffs put together a 10-2 run, until a Jones triple cut the Blue and Gold deficit to 17. WT added one more layup before the buzzer, allowing them to take a 46-27 lead into the locker room.

The Javelinas fought to within 15 in the third, with a junior Mia Cherry (Brock, Texas) three pointer capping off a 7-1 Blue and Gold spurt. The Lady Buffs answered, quickly, sinking a three of their own before taking a 62-40 edge into the final frame.

TAMUK had their best scoring quarter in the fourth, as the Javs dropped 20, with eight points courtesy of Jones, while Rivers added four from the charity stripe. However, the Lady Buffs kept their foot on the gas, closing out an 86-60 victory.