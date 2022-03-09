TAMUK football crushes North American in season opener, 60-0

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Javelinas took on the North American Stallions. The newly established team near Houston didn't stand a chance against the hogs who were dominate in defense and offense in their season opener.
The hoggies tallied up a whopping 60-0 final.
