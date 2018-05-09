KINGSVILLE, TX (Kiii News) — The Kingsville community was invited to the Texas A&M University-Kingsville campus Wednesday to meet their new Executive Director of Athletics and Campus Recreation.

University President Steven Tallant announced the selection of Steve Roach for the position on Tuesday. Roach will take over the position starting Oct. 1.

Roach currently serves as the Director of Athletics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he oversees 19 varsity sports and supervises 400 athletes and 40 coaching staff members. Under Roach's leadership, three of the university's athletics programs -- football and men's and women's basketball -- have earned national rankings in the previous three years. IUP competes at the NCAA Division II level in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).

