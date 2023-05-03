TAMUK's Dynamic Duo to Javelina Basketball

George Delgado and Silver Chapa have been working the score desk for more than 30 years

Example video title will go here for this video

KINGSVILLE, Texas — It started more than 3 decades ago with a simple question.

"I used to work with Frank's Electrical service. He needed somebody, so he was working the scores table and asked me if I would be interested. I came and did it one time and I got hooked," said Silver Chapa, the shot clock operator for Javelina Basketball.

It was the same thing for George Chapa, the scoreboard operator for Javelina Basketball.

"After work I would come over here and work out, play basketball and play racket ball and I was sitting in that corner over there one time and they needed somebody to do the book, so I think it was Ruben called me over and ever since then, they don't let me go, I'm right here," said Delgado.

George Delgado and Silver Chapa are the dynamic duo behind the score desk.

"This is the off and on for the board and the horn," said Chapa, "so I keep that on my left hand and then the rest is right here".

"I was always trained, keep your hand or your thumb on the on and off switch. You hear the whistle, it's automatic. Instantly for me," Delgado added.

They've worked almost all women's and men's basketball game at the Steinke Physical Education Center for the last thirty years together.

"They come out every year, they have a routine. They come out about a week or a week and a half before the first game and they do a test run every year to make sure things work. They might not think I don't notice that but for my nine years of being the head coach, I love that," said the Javelina Men's Head Basketball Coach, Johnny Estelle.

The two have seen some greats come full circle at Javelina Nation.

"We were here when Johnny played," said Chapa, "Coach Johnny was a player here, so we've seen him grow to a successful coach."

They take pride in their job and others notice.

"Those guys that show up every day with that level of commitment and pride, they are what inspires you as a young player. I don't know if they understand that because that's who they are, but for an alumnus that was on the other side almost 30 years ago, I can tell you, they have a profound meaning in my life," Estelle added.

The dynamic duo said they're here to stay.

"As long as they want us here and as long as my eyes are good, I'm going to continue," said Chapa.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!