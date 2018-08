KINGSVILLE, TX (KIII Sports) — The 2017 season was a disappointing one for Texas A&M-Kingsville football. The Javelinas were coming off a nine win season in 2016 and looking to duplicate that success in 2017, but the Hogs stumbled out of the gates going 1-4 in their first five games and never seemed to find their feet finishing the season 4-7. Now, in 2018, the Javelinas are going back to the basics to turn things around.

