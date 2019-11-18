KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville Executive Director of Athletics and Campus Recreation Steve Roach announced a change in the football leadership on Monday, as head coach Daren Wilkinson will not be retained following the conclusion of the 2019 season.

"We appreciate Coach Wilkinson's commitment and dedication to the Javelina football program and the positive impact he made on this community," said Roach. "However, at this time, we felt it was best to make a change in the leadership of the football program.

"Javelina football has a proud tradition and rich history, and I am confident we will find the next head coach to lead us back to that prominence."

The Javelinas ended the season with a 70-14 loss to UT Permian Basin over the weekend to bring their record to 2-9 overall with a 1-7 mark in Lone Star Conference games.

Wilkinson concluded his fifth year at the helm of the program with a 21-35 overall record that included an 11-28 mark in LSC games. TAMUK claimed its first win of the year at 72-0 over Sul Ross State on September 14, the 126th shutout in program history, and added a 44-30 win over Western New Mexico on November 2.

The matchup against Tarleton on October 26 featured a record-breaking performance from senior Koy Detmer Jr. (Somerset, Texas) as the transfer from BYU went 37-for-65 through the air for 450 yards and three touchdowns in the 45-33 loss to the Texans. It was the fourth 400-yard game in program history as Detmer Jr. finished with the second-most passing yards all-time, tied the single-game record for pass attempts and broke the record for pass completions.

The Hogs finished with identical 4-7 records in 2017 and 2018, including a 2-6 mark in conference games, and turned in a 9-3 record in the 2016 season that featured a 24-17 win over No. RV Southern Arkansas in the Live United Bowl on December 3. The team finished 2-9 in 2015, Wilkinson's first year at the helm of the program.

Wilkinson's tenure included three All-America selections, including a second-team nod for Brandon Jones in 2016 from D2Football.com. 10 Javelinas gathered All-Super Region IV accolades, headlined by Torrey Thomas as the lone first-team honoree in 2016, while another 59 were named to the All-LSC teams.

The Javelinas also gathered five individual awards from the conference office as Jordan Thomas was named the 2017 LSC Receiver of the Year for the most recent honor. 2016 featured the remaining four individual accolades handed out by the league at the conclusion of the regular season as Wilkinson was named 2016 LSC Coach of the Year, and was joined by the Offensive Player of the Year in Myles Carr, and the Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year in Brandon Jones.

A national search for a new head coach will commence immediately and will be conducted by Parker Executive Search.