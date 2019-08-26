KINGSVILLE, Texas — We're 12 days and a few hours away from the Javelinas first football game of 2019! Texas A&M-Kingsville opens the season at home on Saturday, September 7th against Saginaw Valley State. That night will also be the 60th reunion of the 1959 National Championship team. Something the hogs certainly would like to achieve this season.

It may be an uphill battle to get there after A&M-Kingsville went 4-7 last year. The 2018 season started with a bang, the Javelinas nearly topping the then number one team in the country in Texas A&M-Commerce and followed that with a blowout win over Texas Wesleyan. After the first win, it was downhill. The artist formerly known as Texas A&I went one and five in it's next six games.

This season the hogs are adapting a cliché, but quality approach of taking it one day at a time and head coach Daren Wilkinson is excited with the team he has put together. Multiple starters from last season are returning along with two quarterbacks in Koy Detmer Jr. and Cade Dyal who both have seen their share of time on the field. Plenty of reason to be optimistic heading into the 2019 season.