KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville softball made history Thursday night winning its first ever Super Regional game 12-8 over the Cameron Aggies.

The Javelinas overcame an early two-run deficit, rallying for 10 straight runs including a nine-run third inning. Former Santa Gertrudis Lady Lion Saidi Castillo earned the win in relief tossing 3.2 innings with no earned runs.

A&M-Kingsville is now one win away from making its first ever appearance in the D-II College World Series in program history. The series resumes Friday 4 PM at Hubert Field.