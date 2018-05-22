The Javelinas' baseball team made history over the weekend clinching the program's first appearance in the Division II World Series. The south central region champs were welcomed home tonight in Kingsville after traveling home from Canyon, Texas where they won the hardware. A good amount of Javelina fans were lined up outside McCulley Hall. The hogs then took the celebration indoors where coach Jason Gonzales talked about not only the history the program has already made, but the history it's still hoping to achieve. The hogs will leave Thursday for Cary, North Carolina. The site of the Division II World Series. The bracket will be announced later in the week once all eight teams are set.

