It's game day, folks. Texas and Georgia will square off in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in "The Big Easy" at 7:45 p.m. on ESPN.

Each team has had its own unique path to New Orleans.

Texas began its season with an odd upset loss to Maryland, then strung together a handful of wins against ranked opponents -- including the 48-45 thriller against rival Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry -- but ultimately lost its chance at the college football playoff with back-to-back losses to Oklahoma State and West Virginia. Texas dropped its third loss of the season in the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma, who nearly edged out the Georgia Bulldogs in the final college football playoff rankings.

Georgia enters this bowl game with the disappointment of being the "first team out" of the playoff at the No. 5 spot in the rankings. The Bulldogs fell from No. 4 to No. 5 after they suffered a loss 35-28 loss to No. 1 ranked Alabama, who may end up being the national champions if the Tide roll on Clemson Jan. 7.

Both Texas head coach Tom Herman and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will be making their Sugar Bowl coaching debuts.



This will be the fifth all-time meeting between Texas and Georgia and first in 35 years. — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) January 1, 2019

Regardless of how each team got to this point, this game shows promise for some New Years fireworks. Both teams just lost in their respective conference title games and will have chips on their shoulders. Both teams average over 30 points per game and possess big play potential. Two prolific offenses will take the field and who wins may be a testament to which defense steps up to make a key play.

Texas will sport the all white uniforms for the Sugar Bowl.

ESPN gives Texas a 22.4 percent chance to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs, according to its football power index.

