NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Texas had not won 10 games in a season since 2009, when the Longhorns last played for a national title.

In fact, the Longhorns had only been above .500 four times in that span of nine years. We're talking about a program that was constantly in the national title contender talks from 2004-2009.

After defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 28-21, Texas sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger said the magic words that Longhorn fans have been dying to hear for years.

"Longhorn Nation... we're back," Ehlinger said on the confetti covered Sugar Bowl stage.

Sam Ehlinger has a message for Texas fans ?? pic.twitter.com/zWmYYHCV5V — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2019

Are the Longhorns truly back? Time will only tell.

KVUE's Bryan Mays made an interesting point on Twitter Tuesday evening: in 2005, Texas won the Rose Bowl. The next season in 2006, Texas won the national title at the same venue, the Rose Bowl. Texas won the Sugar Bowl in 2019. Guess where the national championship is being played next season in 2020? You guessed it.

2005 Texas won Rose Bowl. 2006 Texas won BCS Champ at Rose Bowl. 2019 Texas wins Sugar Bowl. 2020 Nat’l Champ? In New Orleans! Just sayin’!!! — Bryan Mays (@BryanM_KVUE) January 2, 2019

Texas fans may need to keep an eye on plane tickets and hotel rooms in The Big Easy next season if this trend rings true in the New Year.

