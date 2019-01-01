NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana. — Prior to the Sugar Bowl, Texas sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger was sporting a Drew Brees jersey as a salute to his fellow Westlake alum.
Both are former quarterbacks for the Westlake Chaparrals. Brees won the State Championship at Westlake In 1996 wearing #15. Ehlinger followed him 20 years later.
Brees helped lead the New Orleans Saints to the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoffs.
Ehlinger said he and Brees had communicated in the days leading up to the bowl game.
The Saints tweeted a video with Ehlinger explaining his connection to Brees: