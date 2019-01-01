NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana. — Prior to the Sugar Bowl, Texas sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger was sporting a Drew Brees jersey as a salute to his fellow Westlake alum.

Sam Ehlinger wears Drew Brees’ Westlake Jersey to the stadium pic.twitter.com/XitKniWx4a — Mike Barnes (@MikeB_KVUE) January 1, 2019

Both are former quarterbacks for the Westlake Chaparrals. Brees won the State Championship at Westlake In 1996 wearing #15. Ehlinger followed him 20 years later.

Brees helped lead the New Orleans Saints to the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoffs.

Ehlinger said he and Brees had communicated in the days leading up to the bowl game.

The Saints tweeted a video with Ehlinger explaining his connection to Brees:

.@TexasFootball QB and Westlake High School alum, Sam Ehlinger, wore a custom Drew Brees Westlake football jersey upon his arrival to the @MBSuperdome for the @SugarBowlNola



Watch as Sam explains his connection to No. 9 beyond sharing an Alma Mater pic.twitter.com/28pykKZcHb — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 2, 2019

