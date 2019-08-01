AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns may not have won the Big 12 Championship, but Texas Longhorns senior defensive end Breckyn Hager kept his word.

Following a championship of sorts (Ahem, hello Sugar Bowl Champs), his famous golden locks are now a thing of the past.

boom. new beginning

Thanks to the helping hand of Mr. Alright, Alright, Alright himself, Matthew McConaughey assisted in chopping Hager's hair after four years of growing it out.

4 years of growth

It is truly the end of an era. Well done, sir.