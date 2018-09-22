AUSTIN, Texas —

FINAL: TEXAS STOMPS THE HORNED FROGS 31-16

SUMMARY:

The first half of this game was pretty even, although despite a TCU halftime lead, it felt like Texas was in control of the first half. TCU led 13-10 at the break after sophomore quarterback Shawn Robinson drove his offense down the field and took the lead in the final seconds of the first half with a one-yard back shoulder fade touchdown pass. To this point, Robinson was 11-for-18 passing with 108 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for another 42 yards on seven carries. Texas sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger was 11-for-14 for 115 yards and zero touchdowns in the first. Ehlinger was more productive in the second half, finishing with 225 passing yards and two touchdowns in the air -- including a 31-yarder to junior wide receiver Collin Johnson and a 38-yarder to junior wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Ehlinger also ran a two-yard zone read keeper in for a touchdown, as well.

Texas' win marks its third straight this season and its second in a row against a ranked opponent. The Longhorns (3-1, 1-0) will travel to Manhattan, Kansas on Sept. 29 to take on the Kansas State Wildcats.

4TH QUARTER

***TEXAS WINS 31-16***

TEXAS (OWN 44)

Texas kneeled the ball and the Longhorns won 31-16.

Final: Texas 31, TCU 16



Back at it next weekend in The Carter. pic.twitter.com/yxw8QBKJwp — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 22, 2018

TCU (OWN 22)

After two incompletions, Collins converted on third down with a 14-yard pass to Jalen Reagor. Collins completed a check down pass on second down to the running back and a deep shot on third down resulted in an incompletion. A fourth down pass was incomplete and Texas took over at the 44 with under a minute to go.

TEXAS (OWN 27)

Young rushed for little to no gain on first down. Young got the ball again on second down and rushed for a gain of five. TCU called its second timeout of the half to stop the clock with 1:41 left in the game. TCU stopped Texas and the Longhorns punted the ball to the TCU 22-yard line.

TCU (OWN 32)

Robinson's first pass on a comeback route to the right was incomplete. A screen pass to the right was dropped for an incomplete pass. On third and 10, quarterback Michael Collins checked into the game for Robinson and scrambled for six yards. TCU punted the ball to the Texas 27-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 24)

Ehlinger completed a bubble screen short to Humphrey for a short gain. On third and seven, Ehlinger connected with Johnson, who fought through tackles to get a first down to the Texas 34-yard line. Watson got hit in the backfield on the next play, but bounced off the tackle and gained six yards. On second down, Ehlinger completed a screen pass to Duvernay for a first down to the Texas 45-yard line. Watson continued the momentous drive with a nine yard run to cross the 50. On third and seven, Ehlinger was given all day to find Humphrey on a shallow crossing route which the wide receiver took to the house for a 38-yard touchdown. Texas leads 31-16.

TCU (CONT)

Two completed passes by Robinson and a six-yard Sewo Olonilua run gave the TCU Horned Frogs a first down to the 48-yard line. After a false start, Shawn Robinson completed a pass to Taye Barber for 21 yards to the Texas 36-yard line for a first down. Two Anderson runs and a short pass from Robinson to Barber set up fourth and one, which TCU converted with a wildcat formation play. Robinson completed a one-yard pass to Anderson to bring the Horned Frogs to the Texas 24-yard line. After an incomplete pass, TCU kicker Jonathan Song missed a 41-yard field goal. Texas takes over at the its own 24-yard line.

NO GOOD! TCU misses the field goal and the Horns lead remains 24-16 with 9:16 to play. #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/ddR7Vf65ls — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 22, 2018

3RD QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 24-16***

TCU (OWN 17)

Jarrison Stewart carried the ball for four yards to the TCU 21-yard line and that ended the third quarter. Texas leads 24-16.

TEXAS (OWN 2)

Sam Ehlinger kept the ball on a zone read and scored another touchdown for the Longhorns. Texas leads 24-16.

TOUCHDOWN! Sam Ehlinger gives the Horns a 24-16 lead with 28 seconds left in the third quarter. #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/pJ06MX4QqM — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 22, 2018

TCU (OWN 25)

On the first play of this drive, Robinson threw another pick to freshman safety Caden Sterns. Sterns returned the interception all the way to the TCU two-yard line.

TEXAS (TCU 45)

Ehlinger looked for Humphrey on first down, but the pass was incomplete. Watson rushed for a short gain of two-yard on second down to set up third and eight. Ehlinger checked the ball down to Watson for eight yards and the first down. Young got a small gain on second down and Ehlinger moved the chains with a completion to Humphrey for 11 yards to the TCU 21-yard line. A false start backed up the Longhorns to the 31-yard line. On the next play, Ehlinger found Johnson for a 31-yard touchdown pass on a post pattern over the middle. Texas leads 17-16.

TCU (OWN 26)

Johnson started the drive with a three-yard carry. Robinson called his own number on the next play, but fumbled and Texas recovered at the TCU 45-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 5)

Back-to-back runs by Ingram moved the chains to the Texas 20-yard line. Two more carries by Ingram - so four straight now -- gained another 10 yards. Passes from Ehlinger to Beck on second down and to Johnson on third down brought the Longhorns to their own 45-yard line. Ehlinger completed his third straight pass -- this time to Lil'Jordan Humphrey for another UT first down -- Texas has crossed into Horned Frogs territory. Watson kept the train moving with a 10-yard run to the TCU 18-yard line. All good things came to a halt in the red zone, though. A sack and a tackle for loss set up a third and 18 from the TCU 26-yard line. Ehlinger attempted to find Johnson in the middle of the field, but the pass was broken up and the crowd was irate, pleading for a pass interference call. Cameron Dicker missed the 43-yard field goal and TCU took over at the its own 26-yard line.

TCU (OWN 48)

Anderson carried the ball for a four-yard gain to start the drive and cross the 50-yard line. Shawn Robinson completed a pass along the left side to KaVontae Turpin for 25 yards to the Texas 20-yard line. TCU ran the ball three straight times in the red zone, but was stopped short by the Texas defense. TCU kicker Jonathan Song made the 29-yard field goal and extended the Horned Frogs lead to 16-10.

Song boots his third FG of the game from 29-yards out to put the Frogs up six. #BeatUT



TCU 16, Texas 10 | 8:44, 3Q pic.twitter.com/QocUNMXdNF — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 22, 2018

TEXAS (OWN 20)

Tre Watson started the drive with a two-yard run, followed by an incomplete pass by Ehlinger. Ehlinger was sacked on third down and Texas committed its second straight three-and-out. Texas punted the ball to the TCU 48-yard line.

Another 3-&-out from the defense, capped by another sack from Banogu & Collier! #BeatUT



TCU 13, Texas 10 | 11:50, 3Q pic.twitter.com/fnhgQyu8PF — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 22, 2018

TCU (OWN 40)

Robinson started the drive with a deep 39-yard pass, but threw an interception on the next play. Texas takes over at its own 20-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 24)

Sam Ehlinger took a sack for an eight yard loss on first down, threw an incomplete pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey on second down, and ran for it on third down, but did not convert. It's a three-and-out to start te half for the Longhorns. Texas punted the ball to the TCU 40-yard line.

HALFTIME

Horned Frogs strike late and take a 13-10 lead into the break. #BeatUT pic.twitter.com/yCleiA7tIU — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 22, 2018

2ND QUARTER

***TCU leads 13-10***

TEXAS (OWN 28)

Texas downed the ball and took the 13-10 deficit into halftime.

TCU (TEXAS 41)

TCU started this drive with a six-yard jet sweep to the right sideline. A holding penalty on second down backed up the Horned Frogs to the Texas 45-yard line. Robinson called his own number on the second down replay with a 11-yard quarterback keeper. The dual threat quarterback used his legs again on third down to move the chains. A bubble screen to the right put the Horned Frogs to the Texas 12-yard line. TCU called a timeout with 24 seconds left in the first half as it knocked on the door of the end zone. Robinson ran a quarterback power down to the one-yard line and then tried a quick quarterback sneak from the one-yard line, but was stuffed. TCU called its final timeout with 10 seconds left. Robinson completed a one-yard touchdown on a back shoulder fade to Jalen Reagor. TCU leads 13-10.

Robinson hits Reagor on the fade with six seconds remaining in the half! #BeatUT



TCU 13, Texas 10 | 0:06, 2Q pic.twitter.com/QjiG3XeEWk — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 22, 2018

TEXAS (OWN 5)

Young carried the ball and was stopped in the backfield for a two-yard loss. On second down, Young was stopped at the line again and Texas needed 12 yards to get a first down. Ehlinger kept the ball on a quarterback run and the Horned Frogs stuffed that run as well. Quick three-and-out for the Longhorns here. Texas punted the ball to its own 41-yard line -- good field position for TCU.

TCU (TEXAS 47)

Robinson completed a bubble screen to his right for a first down to the Texas 31-yard line. Back-to-back tackles for a loss set up the Horned Frogs with third and a long 16 yards to convert. On third down, Robinson was hit hard as he threw and TCU was forced to punt. Texas took over at their own five-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 38)

Ehlinger completed a screen pass to Watson for a gain of five yards. Rushes by Watson and Daniel Young set up a fourth and one at the Texas 47-yard line. Herman decided to go for it, and the Longhorns were stopped short. TCU takes over from the Texas 47-yard line.

FOURTH-DOWN STOP!



The Frogs hold strong on 4th-and-1 and will take over at the UT47. #BeatUT pic.twitter.com/GuxS7Zw6r7 — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 22, 2018

TCU (OWN 25)

On first down, Robinson completed a short pass to his left, and it seemed as if the Texas defense caused a fumble along the sideline, but the referree's called the receiver out of bounds. On second down, Robinson tried another deep shot down the right sideline, but it was broken up by Boyd. Robinson picked up a first down with his legs on third down, however. On second and seven, KaVontae Turpin took deep shot down the right sideline on a trick play, which was picked off by freshman safety Caden Sterns at the Texas 38-yard line.

TEXAS (TCU 47)

Watson gained five yards on a first down carry. A quarterback draw by Ehlinger gained a first down to the TCU 35-yard line. Ehlinger called his number again with another quarterback draw -- this time gaining 10 yards. Back-to-back bubble screens from Ehlinger to wide receiver Joshua Moore set up third and two from the 17-yard line. Texas did not convert the third down and Dicker made the 34-yard field goal to extend Texas' lead to 10-6.

TCU (OWN 20)

Robinson's first pass of the drive hit the referee and fell incomplete. A one-yard run on second down set up a third and long for TCU where Robinson and the wide receiver seemed to be on different pages. Robinson aired the ball down the field and the receiver broke off the route to the sideline while the ball was in the air. TCU punted the ball 26 yards downfield to their own 47-yard line. Texas will have great field position for this next drive.

TEXAS (CONT)

An incomplete pass and short run from Ehlinger ended this drive. Texas punted the ball to the TCU 20-yard line.

1ST QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 7-6***

TEXAS (OWN 21)

Watson opened the drive with a four-yard carry. Ehlinger moved the chains with another completion to Johnson for six yards. A four yard carry by Ehlinger ended the first quarter. Texas leads TCU 7-6.

TCU (OWN 35)

Back-to-back runs moved the chains early for TCU. Robinson then connected on a stop-n-go pattern with Jalen Reagor for a 50-yard gain to the Texas four-yard line. TCU stalled inside the five, however. A loss of seven set up third and goal from the 11-yard line. After a TCU timeout, Texas was called for an offsides penalty to set up third and goal from the six-yard line. Robinson threw a fade to the back right corner of the end zone, which was broken up by Kris Boyd. TCU converted the short field goal to narrow the Texas lead to 7-6.

A 50-yard Robinson to Reagor connection sets up a Song 23-yard FG. #BeatUT



Texas 7, TCU 6 | 1:34, 1Q pic.twitter.com/jMvHksHIQQ — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 22, 2018

TEXAS (OWN 35)

Tre Watson picked up one yard on first down. Ehlinger completed a dig route over the middle to Devin Duvernay for 17 yards and a first down. Back-to-back run plays set up Texas with third and four from the TCU 41-yard line, and Ehlinger missed Lil' Jordan Humphrey on an out route. Texas head coach Tom Herman decided to go for it on fourth and four. Ehlinger completed a eight-yard pass to Johnson for a first down to the TCU 33-yard line. A swing pass on first down to Keaontay Ingram lost five yards, but on second and 15, Ehlinger found Johnson again for 15 yards to move the chains. Ingram brought the Longhorns inside the 10-yard line and a completed pass from Ehlinger to tight end Andrew Beck set Texas up inside the five. On second and goal from the three-yard line, Watson punched it in for the first touchdown of the game. Texas leads 7-3.

TCU (OWN 25)

Darius Anderson rushed for a loss of one yard on first down and back-to-back incompletions set up a three-and-out for the Longhorns. TCU punted the ball back to the Texas 35-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Tre Watson started the drive with a five-yard run. Sam Ehlinger followed up with a completion on second down to wide receiver Collin Johnson -- a 45-yard bomb down the right sideline to the TCU 25-yard line.

Look at the moves on @TexasFootball's Collin Johnson pic.twitter.com/XxAMHGOAjz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2018

A speed option to the left resulted in a loss of yardage and Ehlinger completed another short pass on third down, but TCU stopped the Longhorns in their tracks. UT kicker Cameron Dicker missed the 42-yard field goal. TCU still leads 3-0.

TCU (OWN 26)

TCU sophomore quarterback Shawn Robinson started the drive with four straight completions to quickly drive the ball into Texas territory. Taye Barber ran for four yards to the Texas 32-yard line and another completed screen pass by Robinson set up third and short. Sewo Olonilua was stopped short and TCU kicker Jonathan Song converted a career-long 46-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Jonathan Song boots a career-long 46-yard FG to get us on the board first! #BeatUT



TCU 3, Texas 0 | 11:52, 1Q pic.twitter.com/Zl9uk7LY72 — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 22, 2018

OPENING KICK

Texas won the toss and chose to defer to the second half. TCU received the ball first. TCU returned the opening kickoff to the 26-yard line.

PREGAME

In search of their third straight home win, the Texas Longhorns have the No. 17 ranked TCU Horned Frogs in their way.

TCU is the final game in a otherwise successful home stand for UT thus far. The Horned Frogs are also the second of back-to-back ranked opponents to come play at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas enters the matchup off of a 37-14 win over then No. 22 ranked USC, and No. 17 TCU limps into Austin after losing 40-28 to No. 4 Ohio State in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Historically, Texas has owned the series matchup, winning 62 out of 88 total meetings. However, TCU has had UT's number as of late. The Horned Frogs have won the past four games between the two Big 12 squads. The Longhorns have not beaten the Horned Frogs since Mack Brown's last UT team did so in 2013.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Longhorns a 60.4 percent chance to win, but Vegas says otherwise. TCU holds a three-point spread for Saturday's game.

