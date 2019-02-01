NEW ORLEANS — The University of Texas Longhorn Band (LHB), otherwise known as the Showband of the Southwest, had a special tribute in store for the Queen of Cumbia during the Sugar Bowl halftime show.

As captured by Sergio Chapa on Twitter, the LHB performed a special rendition of Tejano legend Selena Quintanilla's "Como La Flor."

In between twirling flags and tooting horns, the marching band spelled out her name in cursive writing -- with people.

You can watch the performance here.

See more photos from the Texas Longhorns' spectacular 28-21 win over the Georgia Bulldogs here.

