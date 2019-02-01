NEW ORLEANS — The University of Texas Longhorn Band (LHB), otherwise known as the Showband of the Southwest, had a special tribute in store for the Queen of Cumbia during the Sugar Bowl halftime show.
As captured by Sergio Chapa on Twitter, the LHB performed a special rendition of Tejano legend Selena Quintanilla's "Como La Flor."
In between twirling flags and tooting horns, the marching band spelled out her name in cursive writing -- with people.
You can watch the performance here.
See more photos from the Texas Longhorns' spectacular 28-21 win over the Georgia Bulldogs here.
RELATED:
WATCH: Bevo charges Georgia Bulldogs' mascot, reporters and media scatter
Texas Longhorns' defense stuns Georgia Bulldogs in Sugar Bowl
Bidi Bidi binge-watch: Selena series coming to Netflix