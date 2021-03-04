Houston vs Baylor blog: Baylor defeats Houston, 78-59, to advance in Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS — Baylor has cruised into the NCAA championship game and will wait to see if No. 1 Gonzaga can provide the much-anticipated final.
Jared Butler didn't score in the second half, but the second-ranked Bears didn't need any more points from their All-American guard after he scored 17 to help them take a 25-point halftime lead in a 78-59 victory over Houston.
Gonzaga, the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, plays 11th-seeded UCLA in the late game.
It's the second trip to the championship game for Baylor. The other was in 1948, when the Bears lost to Kentucky 58-42. This is Baylor's first trip to the Final Four since 1950, when only eight teams were in the tournament.
Second Half
What a performance.
Coogs running out of time against Baylor.
Davion Mitchell with another assist for the Bears.
Coogs are going to need more stops in order to get back in this one.
Marcus Sasser still has the hot hand for the Coogs despite their deficit.
Quentin Grimes gets his first bucket of the game.
Can the Coogs close the gap in this one?
First Half
Mayor Turner stopped by the UH Watch Party.
Baylor finishes dominate half with three-pointer. Bears up 45-20.
Coogs take another timeout, hope to stop the bleeding as Baylor makes another run.
Baylor creates more separation, leads 33-17 heading into timeout.
Marcus Sasser came to play with a game-high 12 points.
Can the Coogs slow down the Bears? Baylor has 7 assists on 7 buckets so far. Baylor leads, 25-14 with 7:48 left in the half.
Marcus Sasser leads the Coogs with 9 points so far.
Baylor has taken an early advantage with a 10-0 run.
What will it take for the Coogs to get the win?
Just a little factoid as the game gets underway.
Marcus Sasser opens the Final Four with a three-pointer.
Coogs defense makes its presence felt on the first possession.
Here we go!
Pre-game
Almost time for tip-off!
Lynden Rose, who was on the 1982 UH team, explain why he thinks the Coogs will today..
Our Matt Musil spoke with the grandson of former UH coach Guy V. Lewis about the Coogs.
Whose house?
The Houston Rockets show their support for the Coogs.
Mayor Sylvester Turner showed his support for his hometown school.