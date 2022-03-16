Islanders basketball programs bring attention to the Island University, could have a positive economic impact

In one week, the Athletic Department of the University reported a 1,046% increase in social media impressions. The Conference Champions are a hit.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders are back home after making their March Madness appearance. There is lots of love for the Islanders from not only here in Corpus Christi, but all over the nation, which could have a positive impact on the University.

"We've done something that's only been done twice in the schools history. Just really proud of what we were able to accomplish this year," said Adrian Rodriguez, the Vice President of Student Engagement and Success of TAMU-CC

It hadn't been done since 2007: winning a Conference Championship and punching a ticket to March Madness. Also known as the Big Dance, in the sports world. It brought tons of attention to the beautiful, island university.

"People are watching across the nation and we have something special here on the island for students and it's unique to the state of Texas," said Rodriguez, "yes, it brings respective students to us but a lot of eyes were on us this week so we're excited about that and it's a bright future here at A&M Corpus Christi".

"It's great to see the feedback we were getting and the excitement that we were receiving all about the games and their success," Rodriguez added.

People want to see what the hype is about, which is good for the school.

"I think it's help the university on a lot of levels. Not just for athletics, people wanting to play here on the basketball team, but also just students coming and wanting to be apart of what we're doing here. Coach Lutz has done a great job in his first year. He set a standard," said Myles Smith, a Senior Guard for the Islanders Men's Basketball team.

From day one, fans rallied and showed their support for the Islanders. Especially when it was time to travel from conference in Katy, to the big dance in Ohio.

"I'm thankful for them standing behind us, even through the rough years, the rough year we had last year, just coming out, always supporting and always coming out for us. I'm just thankful man, it's a hell of a way to go out. I'm just proud to be an islander," Myles added.

Now that their historic season is done, there is still a lot to look forward to from this program. This one of a kind season for first year Head Coach Steve Lutz is getting some well deserved recognition from the NCAA Tournament itself.

Just last season, the team only won five games. This season, they went 23-11. An incredible turnaround.

