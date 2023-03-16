March Madness comes to an end for the Islanders, falling to top-seed Alabama

The Crimson Tide jumped out to a quick lead from which A&M-CC could never recover.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders fell to No. 1 seed Alabama, 96-75, Thursday afternoon in their NCAA Tournament South region first round game.

Trey Tennyson led the A&M-CC with 20 points, Isaac Mushila put up another double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds; Owen Dease contributed 14 off the bench and Ross Williams added 11.

Nate Pringle led Alabama off the bench with 19 points and 15 boards, Mark Sears scored 15, and Jahvon Quinerly scored 13.

Despite playing 19 minutes, first-team All-American Brandon Miller went scoreless in his first March Madness matchup.

The top-seeded Crimson Tide jumped out to an early lead, one from which the Islanders never recovered.

Missing guard Terrion Murdix, who suffered a season-ending injury in the Southland Conference Tournament, A&M-CC again struggled from the field, only hitting 35 percent of their shots from the field to Alabama's 46 percent.

But Alabama's size also hampered the Islanders' game, with the Tide blocking eight shots to the Islanders' three.