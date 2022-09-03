Saint Peter's wins again, becomes third No. 15 seed to ever reach Sweet 16

Two nights after shocking No. 2 Kentucky, Saint Peter's defeated No. 7 Murray State Saturday to reach the Sweet 16.

Saint Peters has defeated Murray State 70-60 in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. The Peacocks have become the third No. 15 seed in March Madness history to advance to the Sweet 16.

Saint Peters shocked fans and broke brackets when it defeated No. 2 Kentucky in the first round on Thursday.

The Peacocks will face either Texas or Purdue in the next round. Those two teams will play Sunday.

The previous No. 15 seeds to advance to the Sweet 16 were Oral Roberts in 2021 and Florida Gulf Coast in 2013.

Saint Peters, the only Jesuit, Catholic university in New Jersey has about 3,000 students, roughly 2,100 of them undergraduates and most from New Jersey. Its 30-acre campus sits across the Hudson River from New York City.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.