Texas A&M men's basketball earns spot in AP Top 25 poll

The Aggies took the final spot in the AP Top 25 after wins over Missouri and Arkansas this past week.
Credit: KAGS-TV

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After multiple Texas A&M men's basketball victories over SEC opponents, the Aggies have found their way into the AP Top 25 College Basketball poll.

A&M has won five straight games against SEC opponents, with their 76-67 defeat at the hands of Kentucky in Lexington nearly a month ago being the Aggies' last recorded loss.

Texas A&M currently sits in second place in the SEC basketball standings, just one game behind Alabama, who recently suffered a defeat at the hands of Tennessee in Knoxville, narrowing the margin between them and A&M to just one game. 

Additionally, Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV earned SEC player of the week honors for his contributions in A&M's wins over Missouri and Arkansas in the week prior, further emphasizing that the Aggies have been on a roll as a team and on an individual level.

However, Texas A&M has a tough opponent lined up next, as they will play against the currently 11th-ranked Volunteers at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Following their matchup against Tennessee, A&M will go on the road to face Mississippi State and Ole Miss respectively before their final game against the currently second-ranked Alabama ahead of the start of the SEC tournament on Wednesday, March 8.

The full AP Top 25 list is as follows:

  1. Houston
  2. Alabama
  3. Kansas
  4. UCLA
  5. Purdue
  6. Virginia
  7. Arizona
  8. Texas
  9. Baylor
  10. Marquette
  11. Tennessee
  12. Gonzaga
  13. Miami (FL)
  14. Kansas State
  15. Saint Mary's
  16. Xavier
  17. Indiana
  18. UConn
  19. Creighton
  20. Providence
  21. Northwestern
  22. San Diego State
  23. Iowa State
  24. TCU
  25. Texas A&M

